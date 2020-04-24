Emilia Clarke tells the story of the fiasco of his first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio !

In an interview with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar UK, Emilia Clarke has told of the fiasco of his meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio !

In numerous interviews, Emilia Clarke never hesitates to reveal a few anecdotes that took place during the course of his life. This time, she recounted the fiasco of his first meeting with the beautiful Leonardo DiCaprio.

Emilia Clarke is a young woman that is often a part of a few stories about his life. A few months ago, she had confided in on many STROKE what she had experienced during the filming of Game of Thrones.

But this is not all. Emilia Clarke had also given she would like to have more in-depth discussions with his fans to the place that we take a photo of it. This time, the beautiful blonde has made revelations about his meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In an interview with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar UK, Emilia Clarke said : ” Leonardo DiCaprio, 100%. It is still the case today. I don’t know of any young women or young men who have not fallen for him “ .

Emilia Clarke: the fiasco of its 1st encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio

On the other hand, its first meeting did not go as Emilia Clarke would have thought. Indeed, the meeting between the actress of Game of Thrones and the man has not failed to be enough laborious, but also very funny.

The young woman also revealed : “He challenged me to a ‘Hey !’ and I started a ‘Hey’ petrified. The 12 year-old girl in me said ‘Say something !’ But I was only the look saying ‘Hey’” .

Finally, the young woman has also concluded : “All the parts of my brain were telling me ‘Say another word,’ but I have not succeeded. I just say ‘Hey’ three times in a row and it is party “ .

This little anecdote will not fail to amuse the fans of the young woman. It must be said that it never fails to make people laugh its fans with its stories to die laughing !

