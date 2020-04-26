Emilia Clarke, the new global ambassador of Clinical

(Relaxnews) – The cosmetics brand Clinique has chosen the british actress Emilia Clarke as the new global ambassador, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). This is the first time that Clinic seeks the services of such a personality to highlight its products.

Clinic will have waited for the beginning of the year 2020 is to enlist a celebrity who will lend his features to its new and iconic products. And the patience of good, since it is the british actress Emilia Clarke, who has agreed to collaborate with the cosmetics brand and become its global ambassador.

If the official announcement has not yet been made on the side of the Clinic, she is expected in the next few minutes. On the account Instagram of the brand, the two latest publications show a part of the face of Emilia Clarke – fans Clinical have already identified with the message, “Meet our new global ambassador – 01.15.20” and “Clinique”s new global ambassador”.

According to the specialized site WWD, Emilia Clarke will play one of the iconic products from Clinique, the moisturizer on-measurement Clinic iD, which adapts to the type of skin and the needs of each woman while granting the ideal dose of care and active concentrate for an optimal result.

Now only remains to discover the first campaign of Clinically embodied by Emilia Clarke, known, in particular, to be inserted into the skin of Daenerys Targaryen in the series “Game of Thrones”.