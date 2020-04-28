Emilia Clarke: “the nudity in Game of Thrones were difficult”

Copyright of the image

Emilia Clarke, the star of the series Game of Thrones said that she found the nudity to be “difficult”.

Speaking on the podcast of the actor Dax Shepard, she said she “was crying in the bathroom” before some of the scenes – but adds that this would have happened “that there was nudity or not.”

Her role of Daenerys Targaryen was first obliged to undress a lot.

She thinks it was necessary for the story – but that the series would be “very different” if he was shot today.

The actress, a native of London, has had the role when she was 23 years old.

It was his first big breakthrough in the film industry.

I accepted the role, and then they sent me the scripts and I read them, and I said to myself : “Oh, this is the trap “, she said in the podcast.

“But, I had just finished my film school and I started this work.”

“If this is the scenario, then it is clearly necessary, this is what it is and I’ll find a way. Everything will be okay,” she said.

“I had already been twice on a film set and I am now completely naked with all these people, and I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” she said.

“I don’t know what is expected of me, I don’t know what you want, and I don’t know what I want.”

“That there was nudity or not, I would have spent the first season to think that I do not have the right to demand anything. I do not have the right to need anything. No matter what I feel, I’m going to go cry in the bathroom, and then I will come back and we will do the scene and all will be well”, she adds.

She said that her partner in the film, Jason Momoa, who plays the role of the abusive husband and lord of war, helped her through the tough times of the first season.

And, despite the fact that she thinks that we live in a time where the prception of the nudity has changed”, she did not want to change the way in which it was filmed between 2009 and 2010.

“I’ve had so many people who have told me so much about the nudity from Khaleesi in the show. But the people would not have bothered her if you had not seen that she had been abused. So it was necessary that we see it.”

Emilia is now starring in the romantic comedy Last Christmas.

She declares that she has now “beaten on the set” to know if the nudity is necessary.

“Things are very, very different. I am much more comfortable with what I like to do,” she says