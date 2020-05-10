Emilia Clarke uncomfortable in a full NBA game

During a dead-time of the game between Houston and Golden State, the actress from “Game of Thrones” has had his little moment of discomfort.

On the floor of the Toyota Center in Houston, the team mascot, a big brown bear, has bent the knee before Emilia Clarkewhich, in the series, is the interpreter of Dayneris Targaryen, also known as “The Mother of Dragons” (the queen of the dragons, in French).

THIS IS NOT A BLOOPER The Mother of Dragons is at the #Rockets game with a coffee!@emiliaclarke | #RunAsOnepic.twitter.com/hqo2jeXMuo — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 11, 2019

With Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Sitting on one of the seats in the first row, the actress of 32 years has exploded to laugh in the face of the big plush. She seemed much embarrassed to attract the attention of the stadium. On several occasions, she put the hands in front of his face. The story does not say which team she was supporting that night. At the buzzer, the Warriors took over on their opponents : 118 to 113. They are leading 4 to 2 in this meeting of the play-offs.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were also in attendance at Houston.