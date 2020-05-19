Emilia Clarke very low-cut, Mandy Moore in a dress split to the top of the red carpet (PHOTOS)

Most of the actors have seen the life in pink ! Sunday 22 September, the 71st ceremony Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles. A big event for all fans of the series, but especially for professionals in the business of television. In effect, this party is in their honor, as it recognizes the best actors, actresses, series, but also the technical teams. If the ceremony has a sacred fictions such as Game of Thrones, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs Maiselor Posesthe stars took the opportunity to pull out their most beautiful outfits.

While some actresses have played the card of sobriety as Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Viola Davis (Murder), or Patricia Arquette (Medium), others have attempted the color. And if the red has always the coast, it is the pink that has dominated for the 71st ceremony. Thus, Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Taraji P. Henson (Empire), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Queen America), Mandy Moore (This is Us), but also the actor James Van Der Beek (Dawson) have all chosen this hue. Besides, the fans in attendance on site were able to attend the reunion with his old partner Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps. To discover all the photos of the stars on the red carpet, or on stage, don’t miss out the slideshow of Tele-Leisure.

