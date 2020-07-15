Emilia Clarke wants to help victims of a STROKE with SameYou !

Emilia Clarke encourages all victims of a STROKE, with a discourse of the magazine ” the brain and the life. A beautiful moment for the actress.

Emilia Clarke returns to the nets with a nice speech to STROKE victims. It even feels very concerned about this mistake that nearly cost him his life. So she agrees with all those who live or have lived.

In 2011 and 2013, the actress made a STROKE. Only 25 and 27 years of age, is flirting with disaster. A few months ago, he explained in an interview how did the first STROKE.

” I was at the gym and I felt an unbearable pain. And very soon, I realized that I could no longer get up. I could not walk. In that moment, I knew that my brain was damaged.

But the young girl is recovering after a quick response. Returns directly on the set of Game of Thorne. But by Emilia Clarke, the most difficult part was your second shot. This time, she thinks that she is going to die or, at least, lose a part of your brain.

Emilia Clarke has been the victim of two attacks

But what saves her from this depression is his shooting. “After all this, you will be on the shelf, you play the badass and walk through the fire, this role has saved me, so that I was afraid to die.”. she explains.

Then, she has created her own association, the Same, for all those who have been victims of a STROKE. And recently, Emilia Clarke makes a small speech to encourage all the people who are going through the same difficulties that at the time. C

As a message, Emilia Clarke decides to read a poem. A poem that gives us strength, but above all of hope. Because the most difficult part in this kind of event is not to lower the arms. The actress has recovered, but remains the same still very fragile.

NEW: emilia clarke for the brain and for the life of the magazine pic.twitter.com/DEiQL3Qi4p — Game Of Thrones News (@gameofupdates) On the 8th of July 2020

Tags : Emilia Clarke, Emilia Clarke stroke – Emilia Clarke talks – Emilia Clarke instagram – Emilia Clarke-disease – Emilia Clarke poem – Emilia Clarke caregivers