Emilia Clarke will replace it Amber Heard ? ⋆ StarMag.com

And if Emilia Clarke had replaced Amber Heard in the role of Mera for the next Aquaman ? This is what I want the rumors increasingly insistent.

This is one of the great questions which reigns at the present time at Warner Bros, and DC Comics. While fans eagerly await the return of Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2it’s still unclear who could accompany him to the screen. If the character of Mera was previously embodied by Amber Heard, it could be replaced on the screen by Emilia Clarke.

Emilia Clarke, the actress perfect for the role ?

Why this possible change ? This is of course due to the legal problems of Amber Heard with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress is in particular accused of violence against the actor Pirates of the Caribbean. An especially thorny, and that poses real issues with images on the side of Hollywood. If nothing is yet confirmed 100%, rumors are rife.

If she were to actually lose its role of Mera in the film Aquaman 2it is the name of the actress Emilia Clarke, famous for her role of Daenerys Targaryen, who is back with insistence. Why ? Beyond being an actress “bankable,” she has a real chemistry with Jason Momoa.

The two actors had shared many scenes in Game of Thrones. They would also regularly outside of film sets, details ERM. A montage that made the buzz on the social networks leaves in any case to think that the actress Emilia Clarke could offer an interesting profile for this role !