Emilia Clarke, Zac Efron, Eminem… These stars who have been close to death

Big scare with our friends the stars ! While the editorial' of melty te proposed recently to discover all the stars who have kept their pregnancy a secret and that Kylie Jenner, Blake Lively, or Beyoncé are partwe will now make a focus on all the celebrities that are passed to two fingers of death.

If Emilia Clarke is in top form today, this has not always been the case, and the star of Game of Thrones has had very big health problems in the past. In fact, she suffered 9 years ago from a ruptured aneurysm and is told the New Yorker on this subject : “On the morning of February 11, 2011, I was in the process of dressing me up in the locker room of a gym in London when I began to have violent headaches. I was so tired that I couldn’t even put on my sneakers. (…) The pain became unbearable, I knew at that moment that my brain was damaged“. The young woman is soon taken over and then operated on emergency. Unfortunately, the drama is reproduced and Emilia suffers again from a STROKE in 2013. She ended up staying a whole month in the hospital to get back on their feet.

It’s the end of 2019 that Zac Efron has had a big fright. Filming in Papua New Guinea for its documentary series Killing Zac Efron, the actor star ofHigh School Musical has been affected by a bacterial infection potentially deadly. Fortunately, the handsome 32-year-old was quickly taken care of in a hospital of australia and has received the proper treatments. Fully recovered, he was keen to reassure his fans : “Very grateful to all those who have contacted me. I am well-sick in Papua New Guinea, but I bounced back quickly and I’ve completed 3 weeks incredible. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and my family. Thank you for all the love and the concern. See you in 2020 !”. Fortunately, more fear than harm.

In 2016, Ellie Goulding nearly losing life, and it is in Norway that a mundane car ride took a dramatic turn. While she is his friend, the photographer Conor McDonnell were driving on a frozen lake, the ice suddenly cracked and the car went through. Trapped, Ellie and Conor had to flee through the roof. Very stirred by what he has lived with the singer, the latter had told their story on Instagram : “This time when it is -25 in the middle of nowhere in Norway in the dark and your car goes through the ice in the middle of a lake and you have to evacuate emergency through the roof. ‘Oh shit, we’re in’ was my first thought. The second was to take pictures. A few minutes later, everything had completely disappeared under the water and the ice for good.” This is a scenario worthy of a movie !

In 2005, Eminem was on the verge of death when he was the victim of an overdose of methadone, a synthetic opiate used in the treatment of addiction to heroin or other opiates. Very lucky, the rapper will come out unscathed : “My doctor told me that the amount of methadone I’d taken was equivalent to four bags of heroin”.

Unlike the previous stars, Leonardo DiCaprio has been close to death three times. For the first time in South Africa when the actor is immersed in a cage with the great white shark, an activity considered safe. However, Leo has had the scare of her life when a wave caused the opening of the cage, leaving the animal to enter half. The shark will eventually leave after a good dose of adrenaline. The star of 45 years has also had a big scare during a parachute jump in tandem and for good reason. The first parachute was defective and the second took some time to open, what to leave to the actor the time to see the parade all of his life. For his last traumatic experience, is the darling of Camila Morrone was on a plane when suddenly one of the engines exploded under his eyes, forcing the driver to cut all the other engines for a few minutes before the re-route and make an emergency landing at the airport JFK in New York city. Leonardo DiCaprio will describe this experience as being “surreal”.

The actress who has now 38 years old has not had luck when she was a teenager, and she has also almost lost his life at this period. At the age of 14, Rachel Bilson has been involved in a car accidenta bad time that she remembers perfectly : “I’m dead, and I came back to life. The window of the car came into my head. It was really disgusting”. Since Rachel suffers regularly from migraines.

The famous rapper has certainly had a lucky star that day. In 2000, 50 cent survived 9 shots from a firearm at close range. Hit in the face, hand, arm, hip, chest and legs several times, the interpreter of In Da Club has been supported time and has had a narrow escape : “It happens so fast that you can’t even fight back. I was afraid all the time… I looked in the rear view mirror saying to myself ‘M***e, someone shot me in the face, it burns !”. It’s a miracle that 50 cent is still alive.

In 2015, the former basketball player Lamar Odom has a drug overdose and was on the verge of losing the life. After several days of feast intense Love Ranch Las Vegas, the ex of Khloé Kardashian has suffered from several seizures and a STROKE and was found unconscious. Transported to hospital in a critical state, Lamar is finally saved : "The doctors say that I am a survivor. They are amazed that I am alive". Since this unfortunate episode, he lives a more healthy life and has found love in the arms of Sabrina Parr.