Emilia Clarke, Zendaya… The most beautiful dresses of the Emmy Awards

The ceremony of the Emmy Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles. The stars of the small screen had put on their most beautiful outfits for the occasion.

They were all radiant and elegant, Sunday evening, on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards. The ceremony, which reward the best of television has been able to count on the presence of the biggest stars of the small screen. And the least we can say is that the actresses present were clothed in their most beautiful outfits for the occasion. Emilia Clarke has made capsize the heart of the photographers and the public, wearing a blue dress at the neckline dizzying, completing her look with a simple pair of earrings. His rival in “Game of Thrones”, Lena Heady, was also sublime, with its bohemian look and flowers. Third star from the famous show, HBO, Sophie Turner, lanky in his pink dress, was perfectly worth put his porcelain complexion.

Other celebrities to have made a sensation, the young and talented Zendaya, phenomenal in emerald green, with long hair coppery fell on his shoulders. Catherine Zeta-Jones had opted for the fuchsia pink, denoting with the pastel shades of his comrades in the evening. Brittany Snow, Regina King, or Sandra Oh had indeed chosen to focus on soft hues and discreet. That said ceremony is also said to glitter, fringe and sequins. Laverne Cox was impressive in a wide dress with ruffles. As for Isla Fisher, she dazzles the red carpet by opting for an outfit silver the most beautiful effect.