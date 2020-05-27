Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in ” Ball and Chain “

“Ball and Chain” worn by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

The stars of “Jungle Cruise” will once again be the replica. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are to be expected in a new action movie entitled ” Ball and Chain “. The two movie stars will have to interpret the characters of Mallory and Edgar Bulson, a married couple.

The scenario of this adaptation of the comic strip

The story of” Ball and Chain “will focus on a couple, played by Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnsonwho is going through a difficult time. They develop super-powers after being affected by the mysterious energy of a meteor. The powers can only function correctly if the two are together.

Dwayne Johnson in the face of Emily Blunt in “Ball and Chain” © Jean Baptiste LACROIX / AFP

For more information on this new feature

The scenario of “Ball and Chain” will be signed by the American Emily V. Gordon . This last was named for an academy award for” The Big Sick “in 2018. While no director has yet been announced for this project, the feature film will soon be offered for purchase at the studios as well as the giant stream.

Second collaboration between Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson