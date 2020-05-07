Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson will play the superhero in “Ball and Chain”

(Relaxnews) – Netflix seems to be already interested by this adaptation of the comic “Ball and Chain” worn by two of the stars of the big screen, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, according to Deadline.

The adventurers of the “Jungle Cruise” will once again be a team. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will be literally the next hero of an action movie. In “Ball and Chain”, the duo of actors should embody Edgar and Mallory Bulson, a married couple passing through a difficult time. Affected by the mysterious energy of a meteor, these develop super-powers, which can function properly only if they are together. The feature film is adapted from the comic of the same name written by Scott Lobdell in 1999.

The American Emily V. Gordon, nominated for an academy award for “The Big Sick” in 2018, will sign the storyline of this project or the director has not yet been mentioned.

The project will soon be offered for purchase at the studios as well as platforms of streaming, of which Netflix seems to be to distinguish, to advance the same Deadline.

“Ball and Chain” marks the second collaboration between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt anticipated finally on the 28th of July 2021 at the cinema in “Jungle Cruise” Jaume Collet-Serra. Originally planned for next October in France, the action film had to postpone its release due to the closure of cinemas due to the pandemic of Covid-19.