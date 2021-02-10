Emily Ratajkowski appears completely naked and reveals her baby bump!

Emily Ratajkowski reveals her baby bump again in a series of photos about her pregnancy on her Instagram account.

Emily Ratajkowski’s name is on everyone’s mouths. Since announcing her pregnancy she shares her baby bump on social media. And just a few weeks before giving birth, she reveals beautiful photos on her Instagram account.

Model Emily Ratajkowski announced it three years ago. She married American actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. News that surprised many. And it’s not over yet.

EmilyRatajkowski also announced her pregnancy on US Vogue in October 2020. And then in a video shot by her friend, actress Lena Dunham.

Girl or boy? The couple does not want to know the sex of their child before the big day. Emily Ratajkowski explains that when they broke the news to their friends, most asked “You know what you want?” To which the couple always replies “we will not know the sex of our child until they are 18”.

An answer that has the merit of being clear. And to make sure everyone knew about it, she sent the message across to her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI POSES COMPLETELY NUDE ON HER INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

And if Emily Ratajkowski has been very active on social networks for a few months it is for a good reason. Indeed she wants to document her pregnancy. So to do this, the mother-to-be does not hesitate to post photos and videos.

On the one hand to remember this beautiful period of his life but also share his evolution with his subscribers. Fans who spray the number of likes on each of his posted photos.

But not all Internet users are so nice. It’s no secret that Emily Ratajkowski is often criticized. And even when you were pregnant, it didn’t fail. The haters accused her of having resorted to cosmetic surgery for her lips while she was pregnant.

But it’s not these criticisms that will reach Emily Ratajkowski. The proof, this Monday, February 8 she unveils a new series of photos on Instagram taken by Inez and Vinoodh.

In these black and white photos, the nude model highlights her rounded belly of about 8 and a half months. With a short caption, “we’re almost there.” And the comments are unanimous. Her friend Ashley Graham comments: “Stunning! I’m very excited for you, sweetheart! ».

So the couple is on a small cloud. They are looking forward to the big day to finally meet their baby. An event also eagerly awaited by Emily Ratajkowski’s fans. And we reassure you it’s only a matter of time.