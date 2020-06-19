Emily Ratajkowski continues her fight against racism in the united States

Emily Ratajkowski is a reminder of your commitment to the fight against racism. In social networks, is more active than ever and his intention is to continue in this direction.

Several stars are mobilized against racism, and even more so at this time. Because with the past events that have taken place in America, time is the challenge. Thus, personalities such as Selena Gomez or Camila Mendes climb up to the niche. The latter has used social networks to express their ideas for reform of the american police. Selena, for her part, called the african-american community to vote. Here is a good way to put pressure and make things happen. Now it’s the turn of Emily Ratajkowski.

Also, she says that his fight against racism. The star of the benefits of its strong community of fans in social networks. In fact, in a message spread faster on the web and reaches more people. So it is on Instagram that the beautiful brunette has decided to communicate. This is not the first time that the actress is manifest and it seems that you want to follow. And for a good reason, the model was published in his history of Instagram on June 19. We will let you discover below the idea you want to say Emily Ratajkowski.

The publication of Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski affirms its commitment

It is very present for the cause of racism, their fans respond in a positive way. Emily Ratajkowski has often the right of the encouraging comments of the internet users. As for example :” Finally someone who actually uses their popularity to speak out against the racism “. Even if we are already full of celebrities have denounced racism, it is still useful to continue. The message posted by the young person proposes a definition of racism and explain its origins. With, among others : “The Whites must therefore protest. We must educate and we must vote. Us necessity of unlearning racism. And we have to put our body in the game. Because the body black and the brown, are persecuted in the united states, and has been so for centuries. “. Well said Emily !