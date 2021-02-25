Emily Ratajkowski copied by actress and designer Kimberley Garner?

Emily Ratajkowski is about to give birth to her first child. The star seems to be somewhat inspired by the influence of Kimberley Garner.

Emily Ratajkowski loves to wear a bikini and keeps igniting the web on Instagram. However, she has something to worry about since Kimberley Garner is just as sexy in a swimsuit.

Is Emily Ratajkowski about to be dethroned by a bikini designer? The starlet became known a few years ago and is a true sex symbol. She puts a lot of sight on her fans with her steamy photos and feels very good in her body. Moreover, it is not uncommon to see her pose in a swimsuit.

Emily loves swimsuits and a hundred in her wardrobe. Thus, very often, she appears in a bikini on social networks and puts her assets forward. Fans can admire her dream body and the starlet has chosen to go further. A few years ago, she created her swimwear brand.

Emily Ratajkowski offers sexy and very skimpy swimsuits. She doesn’t hesitate to highlight them on Instagram and uses all her charms to make her fans crack. Even when she’s pregnant, Sebastian Bear McClard’s wife is still as pretty as ever and continues to make her fans blush.

However, for some time now, she has something to worry about. Indeed, it seems that the 29-year-old model has competition. Designer Kimberley Garner also showcases her swimwear and uses the same techniques as Emily to get the public.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: COPIED BY A SWIMSUIT DESIGNER?

Kimberley Garner is a hugely successful English swimwear designer. It must be said that just like Emily Ratajkowski, the young woman highlights her dream physique in her bikinis. In fact, the star recently ignited the web with her new creations.

While Emily is about to give birth, Kimberley Garner is getting a lot of talk with her sexy photos at the beach. She took advantage of a few vacations in Miami with her darling to do a nice photoshoot. The 30-year-old designer knows how to highlight her body and seems to be inspired by her competitor.

Indeed, we quickly notice that Kimberley Garner takes the same poses as Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram. It seems to work pretty well and both stars are in the same universe. Kimberley’s new swimsuits are just as cropped as Emily’s.

Thus, the two stars have a lot in common and could very well get along. However, when it comes to posing, Kimberley Garner also seems to be inspired by Kendall Jenner, the Daily Mail reports. The influencer has therefore figured out how to attract all eyes and promote her brand. And it’s working!