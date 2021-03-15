Emily Ratajkowski covered in flowers after the birth of her baby!

While she gave birth several days ago, Emily Ratajkowski continues to receive a ton of bouquets of flowers at home!

A few days ago, Emily Ratajkowski gave birth to her first child! A little piece of cabbage named Sylvester! So the young mother is already covered in flowers!

Two days ago, Emily Ratajkowski announced on Instagram that she had just become a mom for the first time! After a high-profile pregnancy, the 29-year-old supermodel gave birth to her first child in early March!

So, to announce the happy news, the star had posted a picture of her and her piece of cabbage in her arms! A very simple cliché that she had captioned with love! Indeed, here is what the young woman had written:

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined the world. Sly arrived on 08/03/21 the most surreal, beautiful, and the loving morning of my life. A shot of Emily that her followers had not failed to comment!

So, a few days after the birth of her son, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski continues to be covered with gifts and especially flowers to wish her congratulations!

So, this Saturday, March 13, 2021, the beautiful Emily filmed all the bouquets of flowers she had received in order to thank everyone!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: HER FANS CONTINUE TO CONGRATULATE HER!

After revealing her pregnancy to her Instagram followers, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski posted photos of her baby-bump via her Instagram feed! Indeed, pregnant, the young woman has chained the photoshoots to burn this moment forever!

Thus, its millions of subscribers have followed all stages of pregnancy! Therefore, they were delighted to learn that the latter had given life on March 8th!

Indeed, on the photo that Emily Ratajkowski posted to reveal that she had given birth… Internet users responded en masse! D1SoftBall News invites you to discover some comments! Messages all more adorable than the others!

“Well done Emily! I’m sure you’re already a great mother! “Welcome to the world little Sly… You already have a gorgeous mom by your side! “Congratulations Emily! We’re all happy for you! “Becoming a mom is just amazing! Welcome to the pretty Emily Club! »

Or: “Beautiful when she has just given life! You’re beautiful inside and out! “Canon Emily! Well done to you… You’ll see you be a mom, it’s life-changing! But in the most beautiful way! »

You can read on the social network of the 29-year-old supermodel! Comments all more adorable! An enthusiasm that must have pleased the pretty Emily! Indeed, his followers seemed happier than ever for the star. .. A beautiful proof of love!