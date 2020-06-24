Emily Ratajkowski femme fatale : the supermodel reveals her blonde hair

A change of look for Emily Ratajkowski, who revealed on the social networks your new blonde hair.

In the summer time, Emily Ratajkowski the sun sets on your life. The british model, went to the hairdresser on Monday, June 22. Finished the dark brown, now, Em Rat he sees life… as a blonde ! The 29-year-old has posted a story out of it at the hair salon, aluminum foil in the head. A couple of hours later, the result is here : a sweeping blond highlights, her thick eyebrows are brown and his complexion is tanned by the scorching sun. “I did it !”celebrates Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram. “Thank you Kerastase,” she wrote, thanking the brand of hair products.

A change in what is fun in a video Tik Tok. Em Rat he has filmed a video in which he conducted a conversation with a friend who warns him that not “do it,”. Result, she does her head and reveals your new color hair.

A marriage in your image

But, what have thought of the internet ? “Noooo !”have cried many of them. “I prefer you in brown”, “The back to the brunette,”please”, write others. An option that does not have the unanimous support. It remains to know if her husband, the american producer Sebastian Bear-McClardknown for the films “Good Weather” (2017), “Flores Rotas” (2005) and “Mad Love in New York” (2014), has validated this new look.

The two lovebirds have said yes to life, to the general surprise, the February 23, 2018. Leave the traditional white dress Emily Ratajkowskithe model has done everything in his way as she admitted in an interview with Vogue : “I never liked the idea of wearing white to my wedding because I am not pure. I am a woman with much character and life experience.” A woman who has strong convictions, no offense to some.

