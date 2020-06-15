Emily Ratajkowski gets the activist Angela Davis !

Emily Ratajkowski has taken possession of your account of Instagram this weekend to highlight the words of the activist Angela Davis.

Emily Ratajkowski, continues his fight against racism through social networks. The young model, 29-year-old is now in the light the activist Angela Davis in Instagram ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z !

It has been over two weeks that the US continue the fight against racism and police violence. Therefore, in the digital agethe protesters have taken possession of the social networks.

The goal ? To make a difference. In fact, many stars have taken advantage of their status to make their voices heard. Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Millie Bobby Brown or even Selena Gomez.

All are struggling with the movement Black Lives Matter. Therefore, Emily Ratajkowski, is no exception to the rule. As the singer of the title To Lose The Love Of Methe young man has chosen to speak with an activist in your mind of Urges.

Emily Ratajkowski releases, then the speeches of Angela Davis in the neo-liberal orthodoxy in the history. And this, before the setting on line of several photos for the cause.

Angela Davis speaks about the Instability of Emily Ratajkowski !

” The neo-liberalism resists change. It asks the individual to adapt to the conditions of capitalism. And the terms and conditions of racism. ”

This is the message that circulated in the Urges of Emily Ratajkowski. Affected by the speech of Mrs. Davis, the young woman wanted to pass the word through the networks in order to awareness of the problem.

For her, it is time that things change at all ! On the other hand, Emily Ratajkowski seems to think that all cases are racist, must be defended.

So, she has even posted a picture that defends black women, trans. In fact, the young man shared a pine tree clinging to her hand bag right after the words of Angela. A long-term struggle that, finally, it seems that things are moving.

