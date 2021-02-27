Emily Ratajkowski happy to release her very first book!

Emily Ratajkowski hit again! The star has just unveiled the cover of her first book “My body” on Instagram. We’re showing you!

Emily Ratajkowski hasn’t finished making a name for herself in 2021! Indeed, the star is at the heart of the news with his many projects!

The famous supermodel first made the buzz with the media coverage of her pregnancy. The top keeps posting her baby bump and talking about motherhood in the media.

Emily Ratajkowski is due to give birth to her first child in a few weeks. A happy event that is likely to make a lot of noise on the Web!

But that’s not all! The mother-to-be also prepares many surprises for her admirers. And she decided to take on a big challenge!

It’s been several months now that the young woman is working on the release of her first book. Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski decided to delve into writing to talk about feminism.

The star has created a collection of essays on her “personal exploration of feminism, sexuality, and power, the way men treat women.” A committed text that his fans are looking forward to!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI UNVEILS THE COVER OF HER LIVE “MY BODY”

Emily Ratajkowski is starting to promote her book on Instagram. Indeed, the star never ceases to evoke this incredible project and always appears during his writing sessions.

For now, the top has not yet revealed the official date to get its test. But good news! The it-girl has just given new information to her future readers!

Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski has just unveiled the official cover of her book on her profile. The star shared a visual and announced the start of online pre-sales.

The star has bet on sobriety for her book. Indeed, no sexy photos, nor a portrait of the bomb for “My body”. The star opted for a white blanket and pink writing.

The mother-to-be is very moved to see the realization of her work. She thanked her fans through a long text on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and pre-ordered my book. I feel so encouraged today! I can’t wait to see you read my essay! ».

Internet users are very excited to hold Emily Ratajkowski’s book in their hands. And many of them have already pre-ordered the star’s collection.

No doubt: Emily Ratajkowski will be a huge success with My Body! And his texts are likely to go around the world!