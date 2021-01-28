Emily Ratajkowski helps boost sales of Paris Texas boots!

When Emily Ratajkowski wears “Paris Texas” boots, some stocks of the brand’s models show “sold out” very quickly!

It’s no secret that Emily Ratajkowski is a true fashion icon. In 2018, the star has made the buzz by showing off with sublime “Paris Texas” boots. Needless to say, this was the razzia on the brand’s official website.

To date, Emily Ratajkowski is making parts of the highest-paid models of the moment! Thanks to her look and her pretty face, she quickly conquered the fashion world.

For several years, the incendiary brunette has also multiplied partnerships with the biggest brands. Before the pandemic, it was not uncommon to see her participate in many parades.

Like you, Emily Ratajkowski is also very active on Instagram. On this social network, the supermodel has more than 27 million subscribers.

And the young woman loves to interact with her many admirers. Being versatile, the incendiary brunette has more than one string to her bow.

In parallel to her modeling career, she also brilliantly manages her inamorata brand. On the Web, the star willingly poses with her own models of swimwear and lingerie.

And each time, all her shoots make a splash with her community. As a true marketing pro, the pretty brunette understood that her name and her image were selling and she would be wrong to deprive herself of it.

Anonymous and celebrities love to be inspired by everything she wears! In 2018, Emily Ratajkowski has made a nice publicity stunt for the shoe brand “Paris Texas”.

Thanks to her, everyone wanted them. The proof in pictures!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IS DOING THE SHOW FOR PARIS TEXAS!

Very comfortable with her femininity, Emily Ratajkowski loves to alternate looks according to her desires. As you can see from the shot above, the star showed up with creations by Annamaria Brivio!

This ultra-trendy brown model fits perfectly with the rest of its outfit. We love it!

Of course, the brand’s sales have simply exploded thanks to the mannequin. Subsequently, many stars also succumbed to the sublime “Paris Texas” boots.

Like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lippa. But also Miley Cyrus. It must be said that the models are always trendy and timeless!

No matter your style of dress, you should find your happiness. “I follow my instincts more than trends in the materials we use. And I always like to play with a touch of color,” said Annamaria Brivio for Vogue.

Unsurprisingly, prices vary according to your expectations! And obviously, Emily Ratajkowski often heats her credit card to get the latest models from the famous stylist.

THE STAR IS ON A SMALL CLOUD!

In recent months, the pretty brunette has decided to put her foot up! Yes, Emily Ratajkowski will soon be babysitting.

Being pregnant with her first child, the star seems to be enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest. On the Web, she is also happy to expose her baby bump.

To this day, no one knows the sex of her baby to come! We just know that the supermodel wants to instill in her a gender-neutral education.

But according to her latest statements for “Vogue”, it is likely that she will be a real hen mom. We can’t wait!