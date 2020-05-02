Emily Ratajkowski is “feels sexy” when she let her hair grow

PEOPLE – featured in the September issue of the fashion magazine Harper’s BazaarEmily Ratajkowski publishing a try. In this text, it refers to its relation to hair growth. Is it yes or not a woman shaves? His response, in sum, is “as you wish”.

The photo, which she posted on Instagram Thursday 8 August, which accompanies the text shows the process of proudly exposing his underarm hair. “If I decide to shave my armpits or let it grow, it concerns me. For me, the hairiness of the body is another opportunity for women to exercise their power of choice, a choice based on how they want to feel and their propensity to want to or not, hair on the body“.

“There is no choice more or less of a feminist”

In her case, Emily Ratajkowski says that she alternates between waxing and periods of growth. “In general I prefer to shave but sometimes let it grow my hair makes me feel sexy”.

She also explains that it is a profoundly feminist than choosing to let his hair grow, or prefer to raze everything. “There is no wrong answer, and there is no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a ‘bad feminist’ as said by the author Roxane Gay. As long as the decision is my choice, then it is the right choice. Basically, the identity and the sexuality of a person that does not concern anyone other than himself.”

This is not the first woman of world renown who leaves intentionally, his hair apparent, as a sign of feminism and freedom of choice. Madonna and daughter, Lourdes Leon, had done:

Actress Bella Thorne often exposes her hair in public and on social networks. She had even posted a photo of Julia Roberts dating back to 1999, on which she shows her hair, with the little phrase “Beautiful no matter the way”. At the time, exposing proudly his armpits unshaven was still very frowned upon.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the King of pop, has no problem to assume its hair under the arms.

Feminist claimed, Emily Ratajkowski continues her path of freedom for his actions. Pose nude or show her hair falls finally on the same fight for it.

By publishing this kind of cliché with the armpits not shaved, the U.s. confirms the trend of the abandonment of the razor. After a british surveyin 2016 23% of women between the ages of 16 and 24 years of age do not shave their under arms. A movement all the more astonishing that in 2013 there were only 5% to refuse the razor.

