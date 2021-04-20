Emily Ratajkowski opens up about breastfeeding her son Sylvester!

Emily Ratajkowski is totally gaga about her son Sylvester! On the Web, the star even confided about breastfeeding her baby.

Since the birth of her son Sylvester, Emily Ratajkowski has been on a small cloud. And she shares everything with her followers. The pretty brunette has also made rare confidences about the breastfeeding of her toddler.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ABOUT SYLVESTER

To this day, Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most popular stars on social media. She is also very active on Instagram!

And the supermodel reveals everything to its 27 million subscribers. Like his shoots, his looks of the moment, but also his future projects.

For several years, the star has made a brilliant career in the field of fashion! We no longer count his partnerships with the biggest brands.

All the marketing teams understood that his name and image were selling. If the pro side smiles at him, the same is true in his private life.

On March 8, Emily Ratajkowski and her baby Sebastien Bear-Mcclard welcomed their first child. A little boy named Sylvester amazes his famous parents every day.

Totally gaga of her toddler, the young woman loves to share countless photos of the latter. Just a few weeks away, he too has a real fan club on the Web.

Emily Ratajkowski’s followers want to know everything about her. We understand them!

At least this Sunday, April 18 on Instagram, the young mom posted another nice shot of herself with Sylvester. The proof in pictures!

THE STAR INDULGES IN HER DAILY LIFE AS A MOM

As you can see, Emily Ratajkowski posed in front of the camera breastfeeding her little Sylvester. Teasing, as usual, the young mom amused her followers with her little legend.

“If it seems like I’m still breastfeeding, it’s because I do,” the supermodel wrote in her post. In any case, his photo had the merit of making the buzz.

Indeed, his shot has garnered more than 1 million likes in just a few hours. “You’re so cute together,” one user wrote. “You seem so fulfilled since you were a mom,” said another, while other fans of the star shared his point of view.

It is true that in all her publications, Emily Ratajkowski appears ultra radiant! In addition, she quickly regained her wasp size.

Beneath his posts, his admirers are still as captivated by her incredible beauty. “It doesn’t even look like she’s just given birth. Tell us your secrets Emily,” reads one of his latest publications.

But also: “Wooow. Always so sublime.” On a daily basis, the pretty brunette inspires her followers enormously.

She’s even a big fan of body-positive! In any case, his happiness is a pleasure to see. We love it!