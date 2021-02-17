Emily Ratajkowski prepares for the imminent arrival of her baby!

Soon, Emily Ratajkowski will welcome her first child. And the star and her darling obviously prepared everything well before the arrival of the baby.

Emily Ratajkowski’s fans are on the lookout because they’re convinced their idol is about to give birth. It must be said that on the Web, the pretty brunette more or less made it known that her baby would soon point to the tip of her nose.

To date, Emily Ratajkowski is one of the highest-paid models of the moment. With her look and her pretty face, the young woman quickly conquered the fashion world.

For several years, it has been partnering with the biggest brands. The marketing teams understood that his name and face were selling.

In addition to her beauty, Emily Ratajkowski is also known for her stances. Feminist and pro-democrat, she does not hesitate to use her notoriety to make things happen.

Unfortunately for the businesswoman, she often attracts the wrath of her haters because of her ideas. “I was told I was too good to have a brain,” the supermodel told Glamour in 2016.

But also: “Our society does not accept that a woman can be sexy, self-confident, and have political convictions.” Unfortunately for her critics, she ignores all their criticisms.

You could say that right now, Emily Ratajkowski is even on a little cloud! And for good reason, the incendiary brunette is pregnant with her first child.

And obviously, she finally prepared everything before her baby arrived. The proof!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI CAN’T WAIT TO PAMPER HER BABY!

This Monday, February 15, Emily Ratajkowski made the happiness of her subscribers with this adorable photo. Via her story, the mother-to-be shared a rare shot of her baby’s room to come.

As you can see, the star has received countless golden balloons to celebrate his arrival which seems to be imminent. At the moment, no one knows exactly when she’s going to give birth.

In any case on the Web, the bets are already launched! On a daily basis, the Twittos also wonder about the gender of their future child.

Until today, Emily Ratajkowski did not want to worry about it. She even wants to instill in him a gender-neutral education.

“When my husband and I told our friends that I was pregnant, their first question after saying “congratulations” was, “You know what you want (a girl or a boy)?” she told Vogue in October 2020.

But also: “They were told that we didn’t want to know the sex of our child until he was 18. And that they would be informed at that time. Everyone laughed.”

In any case, it is likely that the businesswoman will be a real hen mom! We can’t wait to see her give her a baby, don’t you?!