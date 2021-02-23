Emily Ratajkowski reveals a glimpse of her beautiful apartment!

Emily Ratajkowski has unveiled several images of her colorful apartment! Intimate photos that his fans must have loved!

Emily Ratajkowski caused a sensation on Instagram today! Indeed, the beautiful brunette has unveiled sublime images of her apartment!

Followed by more than 27 million Internet users, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is also an influence! Indeed, each of his posts is scrutinized by his fans … While they are also inspired by the looks, outfits, or inspirations of the latter!

So, this February 21, 2021, the mother-to-be made a big deal by sharing no less than 3 shots of her apartment via her Instagram story! Indeed, the 29-year-old supermodel has unveiled the interior of her haven in the heart of New York!

Thus, in the images in question, we can see that the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of colorful decorations! Pink and red sofa, green carpet, grey table… The one who is about to give life is not afraid to mix colors… And she’s right!

Indeed, his apartment is very well decorated! So we let you admire one of the shots that the beautiful Emily posted below! Watch your eyes…

EMILY RATAJKOWKSKI IS ABOUT TO GIVE BIRTH!

As she prepares to give birth, fans of the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski are already nostalgic for her pregnant photos! Indeed, during her pregnancy, the beautiful brunette of 29 years flooded her feed with photos of her baby bump!

The latter wanted to engrave the moments of her first pregnancy, but not that! Emily also wanted to keep a memory of this physical change!

“Sometimes I feel like Winnie the Pooh in human form. Other times, I feel like a fertility goddess with pretty buttocks. Wrote the beautiful Emily Ratajkoski via her Instagram story! A feeling that many women who have already experienced a pregnancy must have understood! »

“It’s weird to see your body change so much in just a few months. I found a new love for what my body can do. I intend to celebrate it here (Instagram) when I feel like it! Emily had explained this! That’s why the young woman went on to shoot pregnant photos!

Shots that his fans loved to comment on! “Canon Emily Ratajkowski, you are the most beautiful of pregnant women!” “Pregnancy suits her really well!” “Pregnant Emily is even more beautiful… How is that possible! »

Read via the comments of posts of the sublime Emily! One thing is for sure, her fans will regret the photos of the sublime baby bump of the pretty brunette!

For now, the mother-to-be is already nostalgic for her pregnancy… While she hasn’t even given birth yet. I know that one day I will miss this bump and kicks,” she said recently.