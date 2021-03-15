Emily Ratajkowski reveals her baby’s bedroom on Instagram!

Emily Ratajkowski unveiled her son Sylvester’s bedroom via her Instagram story! A very spaciacinous piece is ultra colorful!

It’s no secret that a few days ago Emily Ratajkowski gave via to her first child named Sylvester! Today, the supermodel unveiled a photo of her child’s bedroom!

On March 8, 2021, Emily Ratajkowski gave birth to her first child! A little boy named Sylvester! Indeed, the supermodel announced the news a few days ago via her favorite social network, Instagram!

So, two days ago, the 29-year-old brunette-beauty posted a picture of herself holding her baby! A cliché that the American supermodel had captioned in the most beautiful way!

“Sylvester Apollo Bear came from the world. Sly arrived on 08/03/21 the most surreal, beautiful, and the loving morning of my life. So to speak the young woman!

A cliché that had melted the Internet users! So, this Sunday, March 14, 2021, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski unveiled a photo of the room of her piece of cabbage via her Instagram story!

A shot in his New York apartment on which you could see that little Sylvester’s room was very well decorated and above all ultra colorful! So we’ll let you see this below!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: INTERNET USERS CONGRATULATE HER ON GIVING BIRTH!

As always, many people reacted to the latest post on Instagram! And for good reason, in the photo in question, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski was posing with her newborn Sylvester! A beautiful shot that his fans loved!

“The most beautiful mom, this photo is so simple and beautiful!” “Canon Emily Ratajkowski!” Congratulations Emily! Motherhood already fits you like a beautiful Emily charm! “Canon in the picture! I wish you all the happiness in the world! Your sweetheart tip looks adorable! »

Or: “But what a woman…” You’re gorgeous in your role as a mom! Your little Sylvester is already very lucky to have you! “Congratulations to you and Sebastion (Emily’s husband)! You do beautiful little family all three! “This photo exudes happiness! Welcome to the Moms Club! »

The 29-year-old’s social network can be read on the social network! Very kind and positive comments! An enthusiasm that will please the principal concerned! Indeed, as always, the latter can count on the support of its millions of subscribers!