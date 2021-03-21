Emily Ratajkowski reveals her flat stomach after giving birth!

Emily Ratajkowski has just unveiled images of her flat stomach! A few days after giving birth the star has found the line!

Just a few days after giving birth… Emily Ratajkowski seems to have already recovered her body from before! Indeed, the beautiful brunette posted a video of her flat belly!

This month, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski became the happy mother of a little boy named Sylvester! Indeed, the 29-year-old supermodel shared the news via her Instagram feed by posting a beautiful photo of herself with the newborn!

So, just a few days later, Emily posted several videos of her belly via her Instagram feed! Indeed, this Saturday, March 20, 2021, the young woman took the pose in her pajamas while she wore a shirt completely open that hinted at her hyper flat belly!

Indeed, just a few days after giving birth, Emily Ratajkowki seems to have recovered her body before her pregnancy! A real achievement for Sebsstien’s wife!

So we let you admire an image of the famous video in the question of Emily below! This is of course a screenshot of the Instagram story of the 29-year-old American supermodel! Watch your eyes…

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SHARES PHOTOS OF HER BIRTH!

Two days ago, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski caused a sensation on Instagram! And for good reason, the young woman unveiled no less than 5 photos of herself in the delivery room, while she was giving birth to her first child Sylvester!

Thus, on the shot in question, we can see the beautiful brunette grow, but also meet for the first time her child! Very touching photos that the beautiful brunette captioned as follows: “The birth and my first moments with Sly. Life. »

A post that the many subscribers of the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski loved! Indeed, the publication in question already has more than 1.8 million likes on Instagram .. . A real record!

The reviews are also very numerous and all more adorable than the others! D1SoftBall News invites you to discover some messages from Internet users! “Congratulations Emily, these photos are so soothing! As I prepare to give birth, these photos have reassured me! »

Or: “Beautiful Emily Ratajkowski! I think you’ve made a remarkable deal! You look gorgeous in the pictures! “Congratulations Emily! You’re a great mom. “What a beauty this Emily is! I think you were sublime when you gave birth! It’s not for everyone! »

Can we read on the social network of the beautiful brunette of 29 years! Comments all more adorable than the others! An enthusiasm that will please the principal concerned! Indeed, the latter can count on its millions of subscribers to compliment in bulk each of its photos! Every influencer’s dream!