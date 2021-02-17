Emily Ratajkowski reveals her very intimate baby shower!

Good news for fans of the pretty brunette! Emily Ratajkowski has made a very intimate baby shower and reveals it on her Instagram!

New buzz for the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski! For Valentine’s Day, the pretty brunette had an ultra hot and very intimate surprise baby shower with her friends!

Did you miss it all on his Instagram account?

Emily Ratajkowski is definitely getting the talk of the truth! Having been making the unanimity on the web for many years, her name is constantly buzzing since she is pregnant! And for good reason…

Since her first child is about to be welcomed with her husband Sebastian-Bear McClard, the fans want to know more about her, about her pregnancy, and especially about the couple’s future baby! So they were thrilled that Emily Ratajkowski revealed her baby shower in a story on her Instagram account a few days ago!

Indeed, Emrata was entitled to a very special Valentine’s Day this year! Very close friends of the star organized a surprise birth party for this February 14th!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI’S SURPRISE BABY SHOWER

Indeed, the model and famous businesswoman had the right to a very intimate baby shower! On the theme of space at the NoMad Hotel in New York, his friends have organized everything in secret!

Her winger Inamorata and the art dealer Sarah Hoover have both shared brunch shots! But that’s not all! Alison Chemla, the founder of Alison Lou, was also present at the “Galentine’s” party, as was Leigh Lezark, of the DJ duo The Misshapes.

Hoover’s artist and husband, Tom Sachs, has also provided temporary hand-drawn tattoos! He also took care of the menus for the party, which was held in a private room of the hotel!

Beautifully decorated, you’ll find plenty of “Bearata” balloons, gold table decorations, colorful floral arrangements, and even tie and dye masks! The best, don’t you think?

Guests were also treated to a sumptuous three-course meal! Not to mention, the cake of the solar system prepared by the cult baker: Betsy Thorleifson! At D1softball news, we had water in our mouths!

For the occasion, Emily Ratajkowski wore a beautiful snake print dress, high boots, and a silky pink eye mask with the words: “Please don’t disturb”! Later, she changed to a Tom Sachs sweatshirt and a cake hat!

Throughout the day, Emily Ratajkowski’s stories revealed little bits to mins of her baby shower! So she opened her lot of gifts live: dressing gowns, custom cushions for Mama Bear, Daddy Bear, and baby “Bearata”, etc.