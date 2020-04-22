Emily Ratajkowski reveals on Instagram his tips for perfect skin !

This April 21, 2020, Emily Ratajkowski has shared on the web, its secrets and beauties to have a shiny skin, clean and bright as she. We propose you to discover below !

Emily Ratajkowski confined, and more flirtatious than ever

That said confinement does not necessarily negligence. And that, Emily Ratajkowski has understood. Even in the period of social distance, the top model takes care of it, and his story Instagram is there to testify.

In fact, the beautiful brunette of 28 years has shared a video of herself on 21st April last, where we see mode, selfie, skin is more radiant than ever. In this excerpt, she writes :” I’m happy ! My skin is back to normal ! I apply a layer of retinol and moisturizer every day ! “

And lo and behold, it’s as simple as that ! Even if her skincare routine is not the most detailed, you know already what are the steps that work for the girlfriend Kendall Jenner. It must be said : Her skin has no imperfections and in fact more than a dream !

Emily Ratajkowski reveals her secrets and beauty on Instagram – © Instagram story / @emrata

Emily Ratajkowski shows nostalgic on the canvas

As most of the inhabitants of the world, the mannequin can’t be locked up in it. Even if it is in very good company with her husband Sebastien Bear McCleard and their dog, she wants to find her life before !

In fact, the young woman creates a long story recounting his memories of holidays in the world. Fashion Week in Paris, romantic getaway to Mexico or stay with friends in Morocco, she has shared everything on the canvas ! Memories hard to review, given the sad current reality.

If the time of the déconfinement approach to small-not in Europe, it is another thing entirely in the United States. And yes, according to the experts of the country, the first power in the world is not yet ready to consider a déconfinement. And with a balance sheet that amounts to 45 000 people have diedone understands why. There must, therefore, arm themselves with a little patience, Emily !