Emily Ratajkowski shares a nice memory of her marriage to Sebastian!

Emily Ratajkowski’s fans discover an adorable memory of her marriage to Sebastian!

MOMENT OF NOSTALGIA

Pretty model Emily Ratajkowski shared a new story on her Instagram account. To the delight of its thousands of subscribers who follow it very closely.

The pretty brunette has indeed unveiled an adorable memory of her wedding with her darling Sebastian. We then discover the pretty couple lying on a sofa, as you can see in the photo below.

In fact, Emily Ratajkowski proved once again that she is no ordinary bride. Indeed, the young woman had not opted at all for the classic white dress.

No sail, no exceptional outfit so for this special day. The pretty brunette opted for a yellow suit signed by Zara for less than 130 euros.

Besides, in this union everything was surprising. The two lovers who said yes for life in 2018 had only been dating for a few weeks.

To seal their union, the two lovebirds invited a handful of people. No beach paradise either to get married, it is in New York that the couple has united.

It is therefore with ease that the two lovers began their lives as young husbands. And today, the young woman decided to share a fond memory on her social networks.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI, HAPPY WIFE AND MOTHER

On March 8, Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard welcomed their first child. The latter was named Sylvester Apollo.

It was also on Instagram that the young woman announced the good news to her many fans. A few days after the announcement, Emily Ratajkowski shared intimate photos of her birth and her first moments of tenderness with her son.

In the photos, the young woman can be seen on her hospital bed in the middle of work. The photo collage then reveals pictures of the pretty brunette with her son in her arms.

The young woman then shared several photos on her Instagram account. For example, she is discovered breastfeeding her baby.

The photos of the young mother and her son have cracked her many fans. Its publication has indeed garnered more than 3 million likes! That’s all it is.

In the comments, the young woman’s followers congratulated her on giving birth. They seem very happy to see their favorite star happy with her son.

Besides, the young model is simply sublime in her new role as a mom. It seems to be filled with happiness. From now on, a new life begins for the young woman and her husband.