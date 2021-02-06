Emily Ratajkowski shocked by Joe Biden’s photo shoot!

Obviously, Emily Ratajkowski was intrigued by a photo session of Joe Biden! This shoot probably “fake” will challenge you.

While Emily Ratajkowski is very active on Instagram, she is just as active on Twitter. On Thursday, February 4th, the star shared an amazing shoot by Joe Biden. If it is indeed a photomontage, his post has intrigued his fans.

To this day, who doesn’t know Emily Ratajkowski?! A model by profession, she saw her fame explode thanks to her figuration in Robin Thicke’s music video “Blurred Lines”.

Since then, everything has been going well for her! Born boss, the businesswoman also continues to collaborate with the biggest brands.

In parallel to all this, Emily Ratajkowski also manages her own brand “Inamorata”. On a daily basis, the pretty brunette is also very committed.

Feminist and pro democrat, she often attracts the wrath of Internet users with her positions. But no matter the critics, the star ignores his haters!

“Our society does not accept that a woman can be sexy, self-confident, and have political convictions (…),” the young woman told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. But also: “While men do what they want without being asked any questions.”

Last year, Emily Ratajkowski followed the race for the White House very closely. Supporting Joe Biden, she shared her joy on the Web when he won the presidential election!

The incendiary brunette always keeps an eye on her news. But yesterday, the star was taken aloe by a strange shoot of the 46th president of the United States!

JOE BIDEN’S PHOTOS INTRIGUE EMILY RATAJKOWSKI!

On Twitter, Emily Ratajkowski posted a series of photos of Joe Biden for “GQ”! In these shots, Jill Biden’s husband alternates pose in front of the photographer.

With his casual look, he was even immortalized in the Oval Office of the White House. The heights!

Joe Biden seems ready to “chill” or do a little gulf. And that’s not all! Donald Trump’s successor was also photographed with a guitar in his hand. It’s shady, isn’t it?

Rest assured, this is just a photomontage. Phew!

But all this has still disturbed Emily Ratajkowski! “What the hell is going on?” the incendiary brunette wrote to her post.

“OMG, I almost spit out my sandwich,” reads one. But also: “Too embarrassing. I prefer him in his usual costume.”

Joe Biden’s shots will have had the merit of making their little effect on the Web! Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski’s followers are on the lookout when their idol publishes something.

In a few weeks, she is expected to give birth to her first child. At the moment, no one knows the sex of her baby coming. In any case, we can’t wait to find out more when he arrives, don’t we?!