Emily Ratajkowski shows up in a bikini after her pregnancy and shocks fans!

Emily Ratajkowski gave birth to a baby boy a few weeks ago. The star appears in a bikini and shocks fans with her flat stomach.

Emily Ratajkowski is very happy to be a mom to a little boy. The starlet quickly regained her form and appears super thin in bikini on Instagram.

MOM OF A LITTLE BOY

Emily Ratajkowski, always on top of form. A few years ago, the star married Sebastian Bear McClard and seems to be spinning the perfect love. While she had only known him recently, she did not hesitate to say “yes” to him in the greatest secrecy in New York. A few years later, the model became a mom.

The starlet has found the man of her dreams and is more in love than ever on Instagram. A few months ago, however, she surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy. That’s how Emily posted several photos of herself with a round belly. Her fans were all eager to get to know the baby.

On March 8, Emily Ratajkowski gave birth to a baby boy. She announced the good news to her fans and shared some shots of her with her baby. The child’s name is Sylvester Apollo and makes the little family happy. The star has also chosen to breastfeed and appears uncomplicatedly on Instagram.

So Emily is very happy to be a mom to a little boy and everything seems to be going well. Nevertheless, she has to take care of her swimwear brand with the arrival of sunny days. So,the 29-year-old model unveiled her new collection and didn’t hesitate to pose on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI THINNER THAN EVER

In addition to being a mom, Emily Ratajkowski is a businesswoman and takes care of her brands. With the arrival of summer, the star is preparing her new swimwear collection. She once again wants to make a hit by offering sexy bikinis for women. She posed to highlight them.

This Saturday, April 10, the star posed with some pretty swimsuit models. In a first photo, she is found in a brown suit. Sebastian’s wife has chosen to highlight the giraffe motifs for the summer. Then, in another photo, we find her in a very cropped bikini.

That’s how Emily Ratajkowski unveiled her flat stomach nearly a month after her pregnancy. She seems to have lost all her pregnancy pounds very quickly and appears thinner than ever. The star is sublime in her jersey and has shocked the whole canvas with her dream body.

“Didn’t you give birth a month ago?” wrote one fan in shock. Is it your body after giving birth?!“, said another subscriber. “I can’t believe you just had a baby,” one fan wrote. Suffice to say, the star’s community is in shock with her bikini photos!