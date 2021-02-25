Emily Ratajkowski: Top 15 of her best pregnancy outfits!

Emily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy to the world last October. A small list of her most beautiful pregnancy outfits.

A true fashion pope, Emily Ratajkowski is always very stylish. For her, being pregnant is a new opportunity to take her highest pregnancy look out of her closet.

The American top makes the whole canvas fantasize. Since the announcement of her pregnancy last October, Em Rata is, therefore, sexier than ever. Eager to increase the progress of her pregnancy to her community, the young woman has constantly climbed her round belly.

The young woman is regularly targeted by the paparazzi. She does not hesitate to repost photos taken by them on the streets of New York or Los Angeles.

In an interview with fashion magazine Vogue Uk, Emily Ratajkowski’s stylist, Emma Morrison was full of praise for the future mom’s look.

“Emily is amazing. She’s funny, she’s fun. And she’s very experimental,” the stylist said. The magazine highlighted the 15 most beautiful outfits worn by the American top.

And it is clear that the model with the perfect body proved that one could be pregnant and sexy. The young woman, who now has 27.1 million followers, can blush.

Amber Valletta, marketing director of the British version of Vogue, recently confided that Emily Ratajkowski had a keen fashion sense. And she made no mistake about it.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI PREGNANT, BACK ON HER MOST BEAUTIFUL OUTFITS

The young woman decided to spend the entirety of her pregnancy not in her New York apartment, but in Los Angeles. The model recently posed with her baby bump while she was on the streets of the Big Apple.

Pregnant or not pregnant, Em Rata makes a point of wearing jeans. And despite her pregnancy, the young woman does not hesitate to wear a denim jacket as well as boyfriend jeans.

A fan of basics, Emily Ratajkowski has often opted for a total black look. To do this, the top wears a large suit jacket, as well as wide black pants of the same color.

The top regularly posts photos that she has therefore snatched from the paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles. “This is my outfit of the day. Thanks to the photographers,” she joked at the end of the year.

Timothée Chalamet’s girlfriend may be pregnant, so she loves to show off her bouncing belly. Vogue magazine has put in the top 15 a shot of the model in a black bikini on a Yacht. Yes, I do.

The other shots are much more wintery. Emily Ratajkowski appears wandering the streets of New York in a large furry jacket.

In another shot, Em Rata appears slumped on a luxurious sofa. The young woman opted for an apple green piece. In order to bring out her beautiful baby bump apparent.