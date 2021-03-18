Emily Ratajkowski ultra sexy to pay tribute to her dog Colombo!

Emily Ratajkowski celebrates the 2 years of her big dog Colombo on Instagram and then posts a funny photo very sexy in her story.

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Colombo, the big dog of blogger Emily Ratajkowski, was celebrating her second birthday. On Instagram, her mistress then paid tribute to him with an incredible photo both funny and sexy.

Very active on social networks, Emily Ratajkowski makes the happiness of her millions of fans. With it, Internet users don’t really have time to get bored.

Between the sublime photos of her shoots, fashion and beauty tips, behind-the-scenes shows, and unpublished announcements, there’s plenty to do.

Thus, her many fans admire him and do not hesitate to let him know. They follow her activity en masse on the Web, in search of new nuggets.

And for now, there’s a hell of a lot of them every day. As a result, the famous American businesswoman has more than 27 million followers on Instagram, one of her favorite platforms.

Yes, you did. She thus appears as one of the most popular and influential bloggers on the famous platform. Great class!

And to the delight of all this beautiful world, Emily Ratajkowski has just shared new shots in the story. She pays tribute to her dog, Colombo, with a funny sexy photo!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI AND HER DOG COLOMBO ARE FREAKING OUT!

As you probably know, Emily Ratajkowski recently gave birth to her first child. Sylvester Apollo Bear has thus come to brighten the young woman’s life.

But the very famous American blogger had before that adopted another small living being. As you will have understood, this is her big dog, Colombo.

Between the mannequin and the big ball of hair, it’s crazy love. The duo absolutely shares everything together! Colombo often appears on her mistress’ Instagram account.

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, she was celebrating her 2nd birthday. Time goes by so fast! Internet users knew him when she was still a child.

For the occasion, Emily Ratajkowski then shared a whole series of never-before-seen photos in her Instagram story. She is seen alongside her dog in various situations.

The shots are really beautiful. But one of them appealed to Internet users. This is the last one on which the very big star imitates her dog.

She is seen naked, lying on the carpet of her living room next to the living room, and staring at the lens. The funny cliché seems to appeal to its millions of subscribers.

Once again, they reacted en masse to their idol’s post. We’ll let you take a look at it.