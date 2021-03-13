Emily Ratajkowski’s firstborn arrives, a surreal birth

After a pregnancy that seems endless, international model Emily Ratajkowski has just publicly shared what would be the first image of her newborn, emanating an aura of peace and total happiness by carrying her surely beautiful baby.

Everything seems to indicate that the little one was born totally healthy and in an environment full of love and happiness, because we knew that it would be very well received by her family, because, since the news of the famous writer’s pregnancy was made known, no one could fit the emotion and at last the wait is over.

Although it was last October that the celebrity publicly shared that she was expecting a baby along with her beloved husband, and she was already about 20 weeks gestation, as well as her country’s media bombed her from interviews where everyone wanted to know her baby’s gender, to which she commented that neither she nor her husband would decide that.

Later we could see it being the cover of multiple covers of exclusive and famous magazines, same that each photoshoot was shared from its own profile on social networks, and that’s how it kept us up to date with its entire gestation process.

And it was until just a week ago that EmRata stopped publishing photographs of her huge, tender belly, in the open, or posing in elegant outfits, a fact that, caused her to keep us waiting for the birth of her firstborn, and finally, today the model openly published to the world that her son has come into this world.

With a hearty and adorable snapshot, it was that Ratajkowski announced the arrival of her cute cherub in a piece of entertainment, without being explicit in showing it, she wrote an emotional message next to the beautiful image, which reads as follows: “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us on earth. Sly arrived on 8/3/21 in the most surreal, beautiful, and the loving morning of my life.”

That’s right, little Sylvester was born on March 8th, the day of the international commemoration of women, this caused a lot of emotion to Emily because, it is no secret that the model is a faithful fighter of women’s rights and gender equality before the law, in addition, she proclaims she hem feminist and has written books on this subject.

Then, and now more rightly, March 8th will be an unforgettable date for EmRata, after the arrival of her beloved Sly, a baby who will surely be raised with the utmost expression of love and respect, and with the best ideals.

Emily’s publication is not an hour before it has been shared and has already gathered more than seven thousand comments congratulating her on the arrival of her teddy bear, and about 1 million 300 thousand likes have accumulated.

Although throughout the gestation, we were able to appreciate the beauty of the model practically natural, because it posed on more than one occasion stripped of its garments, enlisting its pregnancy figure, for this particular image was no exception.

Well, sitting in a comfortable armchair, which seems to be inside the hospital where she gave birth, with Sly in her arms, and taking her food from her precious mother’s bosom, and wearing a beanie to shelter from the cold out of her mommy’s womb, is how we could see Ratajkowski radiates happiness and love, looking her baby in the eye.

Without a doubt, this news has brightened our day, and for our part, we wish Emily and her husband great happiness and prosperity in this new stage full of love in their lives.