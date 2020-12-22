CELEBRITIES

EMINEM APOLOGIZED TO RIHANNA IN THE NEW SONG “ZEUS”

Posted on

On the new album  “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B” which was released by surprise on Friday 18 December,  Eminem took the opportunity to apologize to Rihanna after a track where the rapper claimed to be “from part of Chris Brown “ (accused of assault by the singer in 2009, ed).

In “Zeus” feat. White Gold, track n ° 14 del disco, Eminem sings “But, me, long as I re-promise, to be honest, And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna for that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri, It wasn’t meant to cause you grief “, which in Italian sounds like ” As long as I promised, to be honest, / And with all my heart, I apologize, Rihanna for that song that leaked / I’m sorry, Ri, it wasn’t meant to cause you pain “.

Last year, Eminem’s spokesperson Dennis Dennehy said that the song that hit the net was recorded ten years ago and that it had subsequently been rewritten with substantial changes. “He and Rihanna are on very good terms,” he added.

