Eminem apologizes to Rihanna for supporting Chris Brown

Eminem apologized to Rihanna through his recently released album Music to be Murdered By, for siding with Chris Brown when the singer assaulted her in 2009.

Last week, the rapper surprised fans by releasing a follow-up to his January album Music to be Murdered By – Side B, which features collaborations with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Gray.

The CD, which has been heavily talked about in recent days, also shows Eminem apologizing for a leaked 2019 song, in which he said he was ‘siding with Chris Brown’ about his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna.

Brown pleaded guilty to serious battery in 2009, after assaulting the artist before appearing at the Grammy Awards that year.

And the public request for forgiveness appears in the song Zeus, where it says: “And with all my heart I apologize to Rihanna for this leaked song / Sorry, Rih, I did not want to cause you pain / even if it was in bad condition,” says an excerpt.

When the song was leaked earlier this year, Eminem spokesperson Dennis Dehenny issued a response stating that the song was written more than a decade ago: “A song over 10 years old was leaked. After Eminem recorded it, he changed his mind and rewrote it, he justified.

Danny continued, “Obviously he and Rihanna have a great relationship,” he says.