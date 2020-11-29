Eminem continues his fight against COVID-19 in Detroit

Since the city went into quarantine, the rapper has not stopped supporting the community to “knock out Covid.”

Eminem has been helping people in his hometown since Detroit closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper sent meals to doctors at the local hospital and offered the platform of his private radio station to rappers in Detroit.

The United States has become the country most affected by the coronavirus crisis, as it continues to record thousands of cases every day for the past few months.

The ‘Marshall Mathers Foundation charity is now raising funds to “knock out Covid in Detroit” it was announced.