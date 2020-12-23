CELEBRITIES

EMINEM GIVES BILLIE EILISH NIGHTMARES AND MENTIONS HER IN THE NEW SONG “ALFRED’S THEME”



If you have listened carefully to Eminem’s new album   ” Music To Be Murdered By – Side B” which came out on December 18th, you will have noticed the reference to Billie Eilish.

In the song “Alfred’s Theme”, the rapper sings: “But really I’m just fulfilling my wish of killing rhymes / Which is really childish and silly, but I’m really like this / I’m giving nightmares to Billie Eilish”. 

The phrase uttered by Marshall Mathers “I’m giving Billie Eilish nightmares” comes some time after an interview the singer gave to  Noisey,  in which she was asked who she preferred between Eminem and Childish Gambino.

