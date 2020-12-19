EMINEM HAS SURPRISINGLY RELEASED THE NEW ALBUM “MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY – SIDE B”

Eminem always knows how to surprise us. Today, Friday, December 18th, the surprisingly released the album “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B”, the second part of the previous album “Music to Be Murdered By” released on January 17th.

It is therefore not a normal deluxe edition, but a real new project that contains 16 unreleased tracks. Collaborations include Skylar Gray, Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ ign, Sly Piper, MAJ, and White Gold.

Below is the complete tracklist :

1. Premonition (Intro)

2. Unaccommodating (Young MA)

3. Alfred (Interlude)

4. Those Kinda Nights (Ed Sheeran)

5. In Too Deep

6. Godzilla (Juice WRLD)

7. Darkness

8. Leaving Heaven (Skylar Gray )

9. Stepdad (Intro)

10. Stepdad

11. Marsh

12. Never Lose Again

13. Little Engine

14. Lock It Up (Anderson . Paak)

15. Farewell

16. No Regrets (Don Toliver)

17. I Will (KXNG Crooked, Royce from 5’9 “& Joell Ortiz)

18. Alfred (Outro)

1. Alfred (Interlude)

2. Black Magic (Skylar Gray)

3. Alfred’s Theme

4. Tone Deaf

5. Book of Rhymes

6. Favorite Bitch (Ty Dolla $ ign)

7. Guns Blazing (Dr. Dre, Sly Pyper)

8 Gnat

9. Higher

10. These Demons (MAJ)

11. Key (Interlude)

12. She Loves Me

13. Killer

14. Zeus (White Gold)

15. Thus Far (Interlude)

16. Discombobulated

Also from December 18th, the video clip of the new single “GNAT”, directed by @_ColeBennett, is also available. There he is!