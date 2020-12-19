CELEBRITIES

EMINEM HAS SURPRISINGLY RELEASED THE NEW ALBUM “MUSIC TO BE MURDERED BY – SIDE B”

Posted on

Eminem always knows how to surprise us. Today, Friday, December 18th, the surprisingly released the album  “Music To Be Murdered By – Side B”, the second part of the previous album “Music to Be Murdered By” released on January 17th.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

It is therefore not a normal deluxe edition, but a real new project that contains 16 unreleased tracks. Collaborations include Skylar Gray, Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ ign, Sly Piper, MAJ, and White Gold.

Below is the complete tracklist :

1. Premonition (Intro)
2. Unaccommodating (Young MA)
3. Alfred (Interlude)
4. Those Kinda Nights (Ed Sheeran)
5. In Too Deep
6. Godzilla (Juice WRLD)
7. Darkness
8. Leaving Heaven (Skylar Gray )
9. Stepdad (Intro)
10. Stepdad
11. Marsh
12. Never Lose Again
13. Little Engine
14. Lock It Up (Anderson . Paak)
15. Farewell
16. No Regrets (Don Toliver)
17. I Will (KXNG Crooked, Royce from 5’9 “& Joell Ortiz)
18. Alfred (Outro)

1. Alfred (Interlude)
2. Black Magic (Skylar Gray)
3. Alfred’s Theme
4. Tone Deaf
5. Book of Rhymes
6. Favorite Bitch (Ty Dolla $ ign)
7. Guns Blazing (Dr. Dre, Sly Pyper)
8 Gnat
9. Higher
10. These Demons (MAJ)
11. Key (Interlude)
12. She Loves Me
13. Killer
14. Zeus (White Gold)
15. Thus Far (Interlude)
16. Discombobulated

Also from December 18th, the video clip of the new single “GNAT”, directed by @_ColeBennett, is also available. There he is!

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top