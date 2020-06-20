Eminem is making fun of a surprise for the 10 years of the “Recovery”

It seems that Eminem has planned a surprise for his fans and especially for those who like the “Recovery,” his seventh album, one that is going to celebrate its ten years, the June 21, 2020. The rapper from Detroit has teasé a surprise that should arrive on Monday, June 22, in a message posted on his Twitter account.

The “recovery” is one of the albums more personal and introspective Eminem. It tells the story of their long and painful journey back to sobriety and to recover health. everything is already in the title, since “Recovery” literally means recovery in French. But it is also the best selling album of the year 2010, with 4 million physical copies sold.

During an interview with radio host Big Boi in 2014, he explained that he regretted having hit Kanye West and Lil Wayne during the preparation of this album.

“I wanted anything that was fashion at the time, or all those who killed him. I felt so bad to me and the music I was doing, I felt that I had become an enemy, and that is why I have tried to point out in comparison with Lil Wayne and Kanye West at this time.”

We will have to wait until Monday to know what we reserve really the Detroiter but I was really looking forward to it !