Eminem makes a very nice tribute to George Floyd !

The death of George Floyd has raised the hackles of Americans. Eminem has taken to make him a very nice tribute

It is a name that shall not be forgotten ! George Floyd died because of the racism ! Eminem has therefore paid tribute in his own way. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

The words are weak to describe the atrocity that George Floyd is décéde. His death filmed live on Facebook Live has made the rounds of social networks.

The whole world is so shocked. This african-American died a few minutes after having been stifled by the knee of a police officer. ” I cannot breathe, I suffocate, stop… “Those were her last words.

Yet another police violence due to racism. It has, therefore, caused a wave of anger in the United States. Many are those who have thus manifested. And this, even in front of the White House !

Several personalities have also expressed their anger. This is the case of Cardi B”: “Enough is enough ! What does it do ? A civil war ? A new president ? Violent riots ?”

Justin Bieber, Sophia Bush, Sophie Turner, Bella Hadid, Rihanna … All these stars have expressed their discontent ! Eminem has also said a few words on his account Instagram : “Speak up “Untouchable””.

Eminem :” This is what has made me furious “

This is the title of a preview of his album Revival. A piece in concordance with this dramatic subject. As a reminder, Eminem had so released the day after the sentencing of former police officer Michael Slager.

This man had shot and killed a Afro-American of several bullets in the back. The facts date back to April 4, 2015 North Charleston, South Carolina.

The his addresses, therefore, the theme of the racism under two points of views : A white … And black !

“I’m not saying that all police officers are bad, I say that this is the point of view of the police officer as a white racist. This is what has made me furious, and two years ago, I was so upset that I couldn’t even write about it because my thoughts were too scattered”explained so Eminem.

