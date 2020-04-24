Eminem, Nicki Minaj & Karol G, J Balvin… The top clips of the week

Then we offered you to discover the top albums of the week with Ninho, The Enfoirés, Maes and many other artists, it is now time to find out the top clips of the week. You know, we meet every Thursday to share with you videos of our favorite artists that have been the most viewed over the last seven days. And you will see, there has not been a lot of change this week ! Go a little clue, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Future & Drake are still on the ranking. We can’t tell you more, discover the rankings just below.

10TH PLACE – “DIOSA” – MYKE TOWERS

Myke Towers fall two places. The clip of his title “Diosa” has been watched over 16 million times this week.

9TH PLACE – “CHINA” – ANUAL AA, DADDY YANKEE, KAROL G, OZUNA & J BALVIN

Always present and always at the ninth place. The artists did not leave the rankings !

8TH PLACE – “SIGUES CON EL” – ARCANGEL AND SECH

The clip “Sigues con el” dropped a place this week.

7TH PLACE – “SAFAERA” – BAD BUNNY

Bad Bunny loses a place in the ranking of the top clips with the title “Safaera”. More than 17 million people have watched this week.

6TH PLACE – “GODZILLA” – EMINEM AND JUICY WRLD

Eminem drops five places this week. The clip of “Godzilla” has been viewed over 18 million times in the last 7 days compared to 35 million last week.

5TH PLACE – “AMARILLO” – J BALVIN

J Balvin landed in the rankings with his title “Amarillo” and directly in the fifth place, then he pulled out his clip there are 6 days only ! Beautiful performance.

4TH PLACE – “DANCE MONKEY” – TONES AND I

The Tones And I remain at the fourth position. Their clip has been viewed over 25 million times this week.

3RD PLACE – “DAME TU COSITA” – EL CHOMBO AND CUTTY RANKS

The tube “Dame tu cosita” is always on the leaderboards ! It has literally taken up two places compared to last week.

2ND PLACE – “LIFE IS GOOD” – FUTURE AND DRAKE

The duo grappille a walk in the standings this week. They are not ready to leave their place on the podium !

1ST PLACE – “TUSA” – KAROL G AND NICKI MINAJ

They have taken back their first place. As a reminder Karol G and Nicki Minaj have exceeded the 699 million views on Youtube ! It is not surprising that they are found first in the ranking.