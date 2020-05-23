Eminem was supposed to play the role of Jake Gyllenhaal in “Southpaw,” confirms Kurt Sutter – Africa Daily News

Although he has mainly responded to questions on Sons of anarchy in quarantine, some fans have asked the creator Kurt Sutter what were the other projects that he had worked with in the past. On 28 April, one of the fans asked the former SoA showrunner on the boxing movie 2015, Southpaw. More specifically, the fact that the role of Billy was originally played by the rapper Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers.

“Yes. I wrote it for Marshall, ” said Sutter. “His team came to see me to do a boxing movie. They went to the original remake The field. I launched the idea of telling the second half of its history, afterEight miles, if the analogy of boxing. They have dug. ”

While Sutter continued, he explained that he had written the script, they loved it and Dreamworks has purchased, but the project ended up encountering a problem when Eminem himself has decided to withdraw from the project. “Marshall has decided to focus on the music and its sobriety. What I totally understood and respected. “

Sutter continued by writing that after the project was in limbo for about a year “, before it was bought by The Weinstein Company for Jake Gyllenhaal as the new Billy. “We have adjusted creatively, and Jake has made his own,” added Sutter. Despite the change, he also admitted that he was ” very satisfied with his interpretation of Billy “.

This is not the first time that Sutter talks about Eminem, getting away from this role. In 2010, shortly after that Dreamworks has bought the rights, he sat down with Deadline to explain that Southpaw was ” a story of his struggles over the last five years of his life “, but using boxing as an analogy. “I love that the title refers to Marshall being a lefty, which is to boxing what a rapper is white to hip hop; dangerous, unwanted and completely unorthodox,” added Sutter. “It is a road much more difficult for a lefty than for a right-handed boxer. “

Southpaw was eventually released in cinemas in July 2015, with director Antoine Fuqua at the helm. Although the performance of Gyllenhaal has been widely acclaimed, the film received mixed reviews and currently sits at 60% on the edge of the tomomètre. Although Eminem did not eventually play in the film, he has produced the soundtrack executive, which included her single hit ” Phenomenon “.