Eminem: what he thinks of Kanye West – Actu Eminem

Eminem talks about the competition

Eminem may be 46 years old today, it remains not less a rapper without peer in the artistic community. His songs are very expected and it remains the reference for many artists in the field of rap. In 2015, the artist of “Revival” is interviewed by the New York Times, after the release of the original soundtrack of the movie “Southpaw” that he has made. Eminem speaks without a language of wood about the competition in this environment, the artists he follows and what he hears. He admits to follow and listen to the news to keep abreast of what is done. He also takes to heart the words: “Some artists make me want to keep me on my guard because their rhymes are strong.”

Eminem : what he thinks of Kanye West

The rapper also holds a few remarks on his colleague Kanye West. He adds: “I forgot to mention Kanye, but of course it is part of the best artists. I will always be in competition lyricalement speaking.”