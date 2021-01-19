EMMA AND ALESSANDRA AMOROSO: OUT NOW THE OFFICIAL VIDEO OF “PIECE OF THE HEART”

To cheer this Monday plus Monday of all we think Emma and Alessandra Amoroso with the official video of “Piece of the heart”, their first featuring together.

The clip, in black and white, is directed by the bandages and you can see it below.

“Piece of Heart” is a dialogue between two women, two friends, with two paths and two different personalities but both always looking for the truth of their emotions. The song, in fact, speaks of precisely this: to find the right way to experience feelings in an authentic way, starting from one’s love for oneself.