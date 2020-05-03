Emma Mackey (Sex Education) is furious to be compared to Margot Robbie ? She responds

Then recently, we discovered the reason unlikely that Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) was harassed at school, today we focus on another actress of the series, Emma Mackey. The past two seasons, the young woman portrays the role of Maeve in Sex Education on Netflix. If many appreciate her talent, other are mainly due to its strong resemblance to the actress Margot Robbie. Many fans but also the media do not hesitate to make a few comparisons physical. Except that if it was more rewarding for Emma Mackey in the beginning, now she’s totally tired of being constantly compared to the actress ! Interviewed by The Independentshe revealed : “I don’t see it usually not at all (resemblance). It’s lovely to be compared to Margot Robbie, but I’d prefer above all that people focus on the work that we do every two, rather than on what we look.”

Emma Mackey also added to the magazine : “Hollywood produces people who look the same and we love to put people in boxes. It is just something that we do as a species, we classify people, we have always done.” You will understand, even if the actress of Sex Education like, physically, to Margot Robbie, it is better to never talk to him about that if you ever come to the meet ! And it is valid totally his thought on the fact that it is much more preferable to focus on the career of Emma Mackey rather than on its physical features. In the rest of the news people, and always about the stars series, here’s the sad reason why Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is stressed by her appearances on the red carpet.