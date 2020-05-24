Emma Mackey (Sex Education) will be Emily Brontë in a biopic

Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve in “Sex Education”, has been chosen to embody Emily Brontë in a biopic about the writer british. This last, author of many poems, is best known for her only novel, wuthering heights, considered one of the greatest classics of the English literature of the 19th century.
Soberly entitled Emilythe biopic about one of the writers most famous in the United Kingdom will be directed by Frances O’connor, who will sign for the occasion his first feature film. The australian actress will adapt a screenplay that she has written herself.
Wuthering heightsthe main work of Emily Brontë, was published in 1847. It is centered on the love story between Catherine Earnshaw and Heatchcliff in the English countryside. The book itself has undergone many adaptations in film and series over the years.
At the level of the casting ofEmily, Emma Mackey will be accompanied by Joe Alwynas seen in Mary Stuart, queen of Scotland or Boy Erased. Fionn Whiteheadrevealed thanks to his role in Dunkirk and seen from in Black Mirror : Bandersnatch and Emily Beechamespecially known for his interpretation of Alice in Little Joe, have also been castés for the film.
The first will play the lover of the main character. Whitehead will play her brother, Branwell Brontë, who was a source of inspiration for the writer, while Beecham will play one of his sisters, also a well-known writer, Charlotte Brontë. The production of the film will begin at the beginning of 2021 in the region of Yorkshire, England.
Two other projects coming up for Emma Mackey
In addition to this biopic, the actress franco columbia is engaged in two other projects in the future.
You can find it in the rooms on 7 October in Death on the Nile. This will be the second film directed by Kenneth Branagh in which he will embody Hercule Poirot after The Crime of the Orient-Expressreleased in 2017. The british actor is again surrounded by a cast of five stars for the occasion. Emma Mackey, and will give him the reply to Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, aka Shuri in the MCU, Armie Hammer, Annette Benning, or Sophie Okonedo.
And then, we will see in Eiffeldirected by Martin Bourboulon. The film will be centered on a Gustave Eiffel (played by Romain Duris, commissioned by the government to create something special for the Universal Exhibition of 1889 in Paris. First little concerned, while tipping when it recrosses his childhood sweetheart, Adrienne Bourges (Emma Mackey). Their new relationship will inspire her to create the monument which would bear his name. The film’s release is scheduled for February 17, 2021.
As to Emilythe project is only at the very beginning of its development, it still has no release date.
