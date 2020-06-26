Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Scream Queens), pregnant with her first child, her mother confirms

While Sophie Turner is about to give birth and looking forward to the idea of becoming a mother, Emma Roberts is about to experience the joys of motherhood. According to the information reported by our colleagues from the Us Weeklythe star of the series Scream Queens is pregnant with her first child. A happy event for the actress and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, who she is dating since the month of march 2019. Very discreet about his private life, the two lovebirds have yet to comment on the topic. Very unlike the mother of the actress, Kelly Cunningham, who could not but confirm the good news Instagram.

The mother of Emma Roberts confirms the pregnancy of her daughter on Instagram

As you can see in the ad above, Kelly Cunningham has left to explode his joy over the pregnancy of her daughter Emma Roberts. When a user asked if this was really pregnant, she replied : “YES”all this is accompanied by an emoji of a red heart. And when a second person had been congratulated on becoming a grandmother, she said : “Thank you very much. I’m very excited.” Adorable ! Even if the messages have quickly been deleted, the Canvas is excited for the mother-to-be. In other places, on the news of the people, know that Lady Gaga could also be pregnant with their first child, according to these photos that sow the seeds of doubt.