EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have become parents!

They have not yet confirmed it personally, but several American newspaper sources have announced that the son of the 29-year-old actress and her 36-year-old boyfriend and colleague was born.

The baby would be born on Sunday, December 27 in Los Angeles, as TMZ reports. The tabloid also revealed the name: it would be called Rhodes.

Emma Roberts had confirmed that she was pregnant last August, even if the rumors had been running for some time .

The star and Garrett Hedlund were first seen together in spring 2019, shortly after the news of the cancellation of the official engagement between Emma and Evan Peters.

Last October, Emma Roberts commented on having a baby around the same time as two Scream Queens co-stars : Lea Michele became a mom to baby, Ever, in late August, while Billie Lourd had Kingston in September.