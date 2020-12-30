CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

Posted on

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have become parents!

They have not yet confirmed it personally, but several American newspaper sources have announced that the son of the 29-year-old actress and her 36-year-old boyfriend and colleague was born.

The baby would be born on Sunday, December 27 in Los Angeles, as TMZ reports. The tabloid also revealed the name: it would be called Rhodes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts)

Emma Roberts had confirmed that she was pregnant last August, even if the rumors had been running for some time .

The star and Garrett Hedlund were first seen together in spring 2019, shortly after the news of the cancellation of the official engagement between Emma and Evan Peters.

Last October, Emma Roberts commented on having a baby around the same time as two Scream Queens co-stars : Lea Michele became a mom to baby, Ever, in late August, while Billie Lourd had Kingston in September.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.7K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top