EMMA ROBERTS INTRODUCED HER SON TO FANS, WITH THE FIRST PHOTO ON INSTAGRAM

It’s time to welcome Rhodes Robert Hedlund!

Emma Roberts posted the first photo on Instagram of her son with Garrett Hedlund last December.

Several sources had already announced the birth of the baby but the confirmation of the parents had not yet arrived. Now the 29-year-old actress has officially presented it to fans, with the first shot on the social network.

 

” Thank you 2020 for doing something right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund ” wrote in the caption, confirming that the baby is precisely Rhodes.

There are many famous congratulations that can be read in the comments, including those of Ashley TisdaleTaylor LautnerLily AldridgeReese WitherspoonAshley Benson. Then two colleagues from Scream QueensLea Michele, and Billie Lourd, who have also become mothers in recent months ( Emma Roberts herself had commented on this coincidence ).

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund, 36, were first seen together in spring 2019, shortly after news of Emma and Evan Peters’ official engagement being canceled.

The actress confirmed she was pregnant last August.

