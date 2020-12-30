Emma Roberts is already the mother of a child

The actress welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on Sunday.

American actress Emma Roberts has officially joined the Maternity Club!

The Wild Child actress welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on Sunday, TMZ revealed.

According to the outlet’s report, the new parents named their little boy Rhodes, who weighed around nine pounds (4.08 kgs) at the time of his birth.

The source also told the media that both the mother and the baby are “very well.”

Roberts had revealed her pregnancy in August along with the gender of her first child.

Speaking about motherhood in a previous talk with Cosmopolitan, Roberts had said: “Since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory. When I was a child, I begged my mom to have another baby. The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember hugging her, wanting to get dressed and play with her. “

“At 16, I thought, ‘By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married and have kids.’ And then I was 24 and I was like, ‘Do you remember when I said that I would already be married with children?’ With work, especially with acting, travel, hours, are not always conducive to establishing yourself in a traditional way, “he said.